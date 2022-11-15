Zoë Kravitz Says 'Sweet' Boyfriend Channing Tatum Was Her 'Protector' on Set of 'Pussy Island'

Zoë Kravitz has a true partner in Channing Tatum.

The Batman actress, 33, opened up about her boyfriend in a new cover interview for GQ's Men of the Year issue, praising him for being "just a wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The two stars met during the casting process of Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. And Tatum, Kravitz says, went on to be her guardian on set.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," Kravitz shared of the 42-year-old actor.

She added, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Zoë Kravitz for GQ.

The newly minted director — who also co-wrote the script, with E.T. Feigenbaum — admitted to GQ that she "was just a crazy person" during the filmmaking process.

"I still am. It was always frantic," Kravitz said. "A glass of whiskey at the end of the night or something would calm me down a little bit. But there was no getting out of it."

Kravitz and Tatum began sparking relationship rumors after news broke in June 2021 that she had cast him in Pussy Island.

In the movie, Tatum stars as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his mysterious private island.

Zoë Kravitz on the cover of GQ.

Deadline reported about the plot, "Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying."

In her cover interview for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, Kravitz said she was "really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life" in a creatively collaborative way.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she explained.

The Big Little Lies actress said that in casting Tatum in Pussy Island, she wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz said. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."