Zoë Kravitz Remembers Singing 'No Scrubs' When Dad Lenny Kravitz Took Her on VH1: 'Being a Ham'

Zoë Kravitz is tapping into her musical past!

The actress stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to chat about her new film The Batman, and talked about the time her musician superstar dad Lenny Kravitz took her on VH1 — where she performed a rendition of "No Scrubs."

In the throwback clip, shared on the late-night show, a then-child Zoë (wearing a tiara!) adorably sings the song's chorus before asking the camera, "Am I on TV?"

"My dad was doing an interview for VH1 and I think he went to the bathroom and then I was like, 'It's my turn!' " Zoë, 33, recalled to host Jimmy Fallon.

After Fallon played the clip of her "being a ham," Zoë asked, laughing, "Why am I wearing a tiara? I don't know."

Lenny, meanwhile, recently gave a sweet shout-out to his daughter for her starring role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman.

On Wednesday, the "American Woman" singer, 57, shared a photo to Instagram of Zoë in costume as Catwoman. In the photo, she wears a black catsuit with her hair cropped short as she stares at the camera with intensity.

"Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman," Lenny captioned his post.

Lenny shares Zoë, his only child, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, whom he was married to from 1987 to 1993.

While chatting with Fallon, 47, about her highly anticipated superhero movie, Zoë said she used some unusual methods to get into character.

Brainstorming about the methods he'd use if he were to don the famous catsuit, Fallon told his guest, "I would study cats, I would drink milk out of a bowl."

Zoë replied, "I did that" — and when Fallon pushed back, telling her, "You did not," she insisted, "I did."

The host asked again, "You drank milk out of a bowl?", to which Zoë replied, "Maybe," adding, "I'm method, dude!"