Zoë Kravitz Reveals Robert Pattinson Wore George Clooney's Batman Suit During Their Screen Test

The actress told Jimmy Fallon about her audition for the new film The Batman, explaining that Pattinson donned Clooney's Batsuit "from the waist up," calling him "Casual Batman"

Zoë Kravitz is sharing more about how she landed the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the new DC Comics film The Batman.

She recalled the experience as being "funny" at first, since Pattinson, 35, was outfitted in the nippled Batsuit "only from the waist up," adding: "He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom!"

She then coined the phrase "Casual Batman" to describe the eccentric ensemble.

the Batman Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

"I was so scared that I was just going to be thinking, 'Oh my god, that's Rob dressed as Batman, that's weird!' " Kravitz continued. "But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, which is really impressive."

Later, when Fallon suggested various ways he would get into the character of Catwoman if given the chance, he mentioned drinking milk out of a bowl.

"I did that!" Kravitz said, later adding, "I'm method, dude."

The Big Little Lies star is following in the footsteps of Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have all previously played Catwoman in prior incarnations of the Batman franchise.

The Batman, helmed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, will introduce viewers to a new version of Bruce Wayne portrayed by Pattinson.

The film also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, as well as Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, costars Kravitz and Pattinson reflected on their memorable chemistry test together.

"The chemistry read was really intense," said Kravitz. "Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

Pattinson was already cast at that point. He remembered, "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test. They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit."

"The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part," he continued.

Kravitz said of her onscreen chemistry with the Twilight alum, "There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment. I saw a look in his eye that I hadn't seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable as well was really beautiful."