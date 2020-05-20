"I was probably touched more than any job [on The Batman], just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that," Zoë Kravitz said

Zoë Kravitz Reveals Concerns About the Prospect of Resuming Filming on The Batman amid COVID-19

Zoë Kravitz is eager to return to filming The Batman, but the actress is also worried about the consequences COVID-19 will have on the film industry.

The actress, 31, spoke to Variety about her concerns saying she's "hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, 'We're ready to go,' " but understands it might take a while for that call to come.

"You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long," Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in the film, said. "I need help getting into the catsuit. I can't do it on my own."

She added, "I was probably touched more than any job [on The Batman], just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that."

As for whether she's stayed in touch with the cast and crew of the film, Kravitz said, "I'm in touch with everybody, and everyone's ready to go when it's safe."

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role as Bruce Wayne, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peters Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.

The film began production in January, with director Matt Reeves sharing a first look at Pattinson, 34, in his bat suit, as well as a sneak peek at the Batmobile.

Production halted in March due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world. While originally slated for a June 25, 2021 release, the date was pushed back to October 1, 2021.

Pattinson spoke to GQ for its June/July issue, telling the magazine he "almost immediately totally lost all sense of time" once production came to a halt.

"It’s a complaint, which a lot of people have about me," he said. "I don’t have a sense of time. I think something two years ago could actually be a week ago. It’s definitely been a complaint about my personality.”

In lieu of filming, the actor's trainer left him with a BOSU ball and a single weight to maintain the fit physique needed to portray Bruce Wayne. But for now, Pattinson said he is holding off on training.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he said, "you" signifying other actors and public figures. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped."

On the other hand, Kravitz has kept up with her fitness regiment. Pattinson said the actress told him in a recent phone call that she's been exercising five days a week while at home.

“Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he admitted.

Pattinson acknowledged that now two months into the lockdown, he's struggled to even go outside his apartment without feeling out of place.

“I went for a run around the park today,” he said. “I’m so terrified of being, like, arrested. You’re allowed to run around here. But the terror I feel from it is quite extreme.”