Zoë Kravitz Says She's 'Really Grateful' New Movie with Channing Tatum 'Brought Him Into My Life' Zoë Kravitz tells WSJ. Magazine why she was "drawn to" and "wanted to meet with" now-boyfriend Channing Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island Published on August 16, 2022 11:04 AM Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on a meaningful time in both her professional and personal lives. The 33-year-old actress is the cover star for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, and opened up in her accompanying interview about working with boyfriend Channing Tatum for her directorial debut, the upcoming thriller Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," Kravitz said. She added of Tatum, 42, "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Zoë Kravitz covers WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue. CAMPBELL ADDY for WSJ. Magazine The Batman actress said that in casting Tatum, she wanted "someone who hadn't played a dark character before because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that." "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," Kravitz explained to WSJ Magazine, which his the newsstands on Saturday, August 27th. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right." Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline Kravitz and Tatum began sparking relationship rumors after news broke in June 2021 that she had cast him in Pussy Island. In the movie, Tatum stars as a philanthropist and tech mogul named Slater who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to his mysterious private island. Deadline reported about the plot at the time, "Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there's more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can't quite put her finger on. Something that is a bit terrifying." RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Are "Very Happy": They "Don't Care About Hiding Relationship" (Source) Kravitz — who also co-wrote the screenplay, alongside E.T. Feigenbaum — told Deadline that Tatum was also her "first choice" and who she "thought of when [she] wrote this character" – something that's not lost on the Magic Mike actor. "It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for," Tatum told WSJ Magazine about being cast in the movie, the title of which is intentionally provocative and came to Kravitz' mind when she wrote the script five years ago, long before the #MeToo movement shook up Hollywood. "I didn't know Zoë before I met her for the film," added Tatum, whose company, Free Association, is co-producing the project. "When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest."