Zoë Kravitz Was Once Told She Was Too 'Urban' to Be in a Batman Movie Before Catwoman Casting

Years before she was cast as Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz says she was told she was too “urban” for a role in a Batman movie.

In a 2015 interview with Nylon magazine, Kravitz said that she was unable to get an audition for Christopher Nolan‘s 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, which starred Christian Bale as Batman.

“In the last Batman movie [The Dark Knight Rises], they told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she said at the time. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ I have to play the role like, ‘Yo, what’s up, Batman? What’s going on wit chu?’”

On Monday, it was announced that Kravitz, 30, is set to star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular role. Other actresses who have portrayed the feline superhero include Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

The movie, directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), will focus on Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the early stages of his transformation into the Caped Crusader.

Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter in January that his idea for the planned trilogy is “very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.”

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” he continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

Image zoom Robert Pattinson Kimberly White/Getty

After Monday’s announcement, Kravitz’s stepdad Jason Momoa congratulated the Big Little Lies actress for landing the role.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” the Aquaman actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of him and Kravitz. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Kravitz, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Momoa’s wife, Lisa Bonet, commented on her stepdad’s sweet post and joked about how they are now both a part of the DC Extended Universe.

“LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on,” she wrote.

In September, Pattinson, 33, spoke about being cast in the role previously played by Ben Affleck and George Clooney, among others, and said that the experience of putting on the Batsuit for the first time was “transformative.”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” he told Variety. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

“You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off,” the actor said of bringing a fresh face to the famous franchise. “And work in the confines of the costume.”