Zoë Kravitz Says She's 'Offended' People Assume She'll Have a Baby with Husband Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz is sick of baby speculation.

The High Fidelity actress opened up about the pressure of having kids now that she's married to fellow actor Karl Glusman. The two tied the knot less than a year ago in June 2019 — and already, people are fueling baby rumors.

"A lot of people ask the question, 'When are you gonna have a baby?' or say things like, 'When's the baby?' and I really get offended by people assuming that's something that I have to do because society says so," Kravitz recently told Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert.

Kravitz said she doesn't know if she'll ever have kids but isn't worried about it at the moment.

"Right now, I'm certainly not in a place where I think I'm able to do that just 'cause of work and also just, man, I don't know, I like my free time," she explained before Shepard, a dad of two with wife Kristen Bell, told her to travel to every country before having kids.

Glusman, 32, and Kravitz, 31, dated for two years before the Big Little Lies actress revealed their engagement in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

Kravitz had the most loving things to say about her husband to Shepard.

"I feel I’ve known him my entire life," Kravitz gushed to the host. "He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing."

"We have a history, it feels like," she added. "You know how sometimes you have a weird part of your personality only your friends know from when you were young? We have that same part of our personalities, if that makes sense."