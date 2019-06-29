Zoë Kravitz Gets Married to Karl Glusman at Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris Home

Zoë Kravitz is tying the knot!

Guests were spotted arriving Saturday to her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris for the 30-year-old actress’s wedding to actor Karl Glusman.

Guests, many of whom attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner, included Kravitz’s dad and mom actress Lisa Bonet, as well as Bonet’s husband, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

An extraordinary three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Lenny’s home features an immense side and back garden and was once owned by a government minister.

The musician has owned his Paris home for 13 years. The home — which maintains a ‘shoes off’ policy — speaks luxury: mixing traditional 18th-century architectural features (a broad central marble stairwell curves from the entry; huge French doors opening out onto the garden) with contemporary function. Guests will see art from Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat along with guitars, museum pieces and selections from the singer’s own design firm.

And the cellar Kravitz converted into a to a speakeasy is stocked with bottles of Dom-Perignon.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz’s Fiancé Karl Glusman Praises Her as His ‘Hero’ as She Reveals Surprise Engagement

Kravitz first revealed her engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone in which she said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring.

Glusman, who met Kravitz at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine.

“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

RELATED: See Zoë Kravitz, Her Famous Family and the Big Little Lies Stars at Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue, where she opened up about the night she met Glusman, 31, while not particularly looking for anything serious.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

This is the first marriage for both actors.

Kravitz currently stars in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.