Zoë Kravitz Is Married! All About How She Came Into Her Own in Hollywood and Found Love

Zoë Kravitz is now married!

The Big Little Lies star, 30, tied the knot with Karl Glusman on Saturday at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in France after dating for three years.

While Kravitz is embarking on a new chapter of her life, the actress, 30, has been open in the past about facing adversity and overcoming it.

In November 2018, Kravitz opened up about her struggles growing up in a predominantly white community calling it “a rough time for someone trying to discover who they are.”

“I went to a private school in Miami, surrounded by wealthy kids, mostly white,” she told Elle. “I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, ‘Can I feel your hair?’”

Kravitz continued, “The things that made me different were the things I didn’t like about myself; I wanted to straighten my hair, remind people that I was half white.”

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz

Growing up with famous parents — Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet — wasn’t easy either.

“I went through a really awkward phase,” she said. “I was short and brown, surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blonde hair. And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima.”

She continued, “I didn’t have beauty as a crutch, and I’m thankful for that because I had to develop my personality.”

Kravitz inevitably shaped her own path, as well, leaving her parents’ shadows to forge a career as an actress in her own right.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Reveals She’s Been Engaged to Karl Glusman Since February: ‘I Was in Sweatpants’

She made her acting debut in 2007’s No Reservations and hasn’t looked back since, starring in films such as X-Men: First Class, The Divergent series, Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Kravitz also stars on HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies opposite her Divergent costar Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, all of whom were invited to Kravitz’s wedding.

While the actress has led a prolific acting career, she’s kept her personal life relatively low-key — and that includes her relationship with Glusman.

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kravitz confirmed they were engaged to Elle in November saying, “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman, an actor, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk.”

Kravitz preferred the relaxed way that Glusman asked her to marry him. “He nailed it,” she praised. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”