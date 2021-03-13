Zoë Kravitz Marks the End of Filming for The Batman: 'That's a Wrap'
Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman in the film, which is set for a March 2022 release
The Batman is one step closer to hitting the big screen.
Zoë Kravitz, who stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming movie, marked the end of filming on her Instagram Story Saturday.
The actress, 32, reposted a picture from director Matt Reeves that showed the film's clapperboard with the hashtag #lastday. "And that's a wrap for the bat," Kravitz wrote alongside her repost.
The film is a new take on the caped crusader with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. The Batman, in the character's early years as a detective and vigilante. Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and John Turturro star as well.
Though it was initially intended for an Oct. 1, 2021, release, Warner Bros. Studios pushed back the expected release date to March 4, 2022.
Throughout the filming process, The Batman had to halt production twice: once in March as the COVID-19 pandemic locked down all Hollywood productions and again in September when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the virus. Filming resumed later that month in the U.K. with Reeves at the helm.
"It's about the early days of him being Batman and he's very far from being perfect," Reeves said of his retelling during the DC Comics' FanDome event in September.
"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effects he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins," he said.
"It's a detective story, a mystery, it's got, of course, action, and it's incredibly personal for him. He's kind of a growing legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He's not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he's perceived ... What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed," Reeves added.