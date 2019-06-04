Zoë Kravitz 'Loves' That She Didn't Meet Her Fiancé on an App: 'I Instantly Felt Something'

Zoë Kravitz quickly found love with fiancé Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies actress, 30, appears on the cover of British Vogue, where she opens up about the night she met Glusman, 31, while not particularly looking for anything serious.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

The two first made their relationship public in October 2016 where they enjoyed a cozy date at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City.

Kravitz revealed the engagement in a Rolling Stone cover story in Oct. 2018. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz confirmed after the reporter spotted her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman, who met Kravitz at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine.

“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Kravitz currently stars in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.