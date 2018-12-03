Twinning! Zoë Kravitz and Mom Lisa Bonet Look Almost Identical in Sweet Selfie: 'My Pal'

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Just one day after turning 30, Zoë Kravitz shared an adorable twinning selfie with her mother Lisa Bonet.

In the image, Kravitz and Bonet, 51, snuggled up together cheek-to-cheek while posing behind a bouquet of colorful flowers.

Adding to the strikingly resemblance between the pair, in addition to their shared genes, both women are wearing red tops as well as rocking similar hairstyles and low key beauty looks in the image.

“My pal,” the Big Little Lies actress sweetly captioned the image.

Hours earlier, the actress also commented on her milestone birthday as she shared a casual selfie with her millions of followers.

“IM 30 AF,” she wrote alongside the shot.

On the actress’ actual birthday, her father, musician Lenny Kravitz, posted a fun photograph of the pair zooming down a road as the singer steers a motorcycle and she playfully sticks out her tongue as the passenger.

“Happy birthday baby girl @ZoeKravitz,” Lenny, 54, wrote on social media. “We ride ‘til the wheels fall off. I love you beyond comprehension. Xx.”

Paying tribute to her mother earlier this year, Kravitz channeled Bonet’s iconic nude 1998 cover shoot for Rolling Stone, which she posed for when she was two months pregnant with Kravitz.

During the actual interview, the actress also dropped a big bombshell, revealing she’s been secretly engaged to actor Karl Glusman since February.

Sharing the news nonchalantly after Rolling Stone writer Josh Elles noticed a diamond ring on her finger, Kravitz said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she added.

Glusman proposed to Kravitz in late February during the couple’s trip to Paris, and she said he totally “nailed it.”

“I was in sweatpants,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.