Nicole! Eddie! Denzel! See All the A-List Stars Who Attended Zoë Kravitz's Wedding to Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot in Paris on Saturday after throwing a star-studded rehearsal dinner on Friday night
By Helen Murphy
June 29, 2019 05:00 PM

Denzel Washington

Washington, 64, was one of the Hollywood guests spotted arriving to Zoë Kravitz‘s wedding to actor Karl Glusman on Saturday. The nuptials took place at Kravitz’s father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris.

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis

The actor, 38, sported a bright blue suit for Kravitz’s wedding, while his girlfriend Wallis, 34, stunned in a green and black animal print dress. 

Reese Witherspoon 

Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars, who also attended her rehearsal dinner in Paris on Friday night, were out in full force at the 30-year-old actress’ nuptials, including Witherspoon, 43.

Laura Dern 

Dern, another Big Little Lies star, stepped out for the wedding with her daughter Jaya Harper. The actress wore a long-sleeved, multicolored gown. 

Nicole Kidman

Kidman joined her Big Little Lies castmates at the festivities. The site of the wedding, Lenny Kravitz’s 18th-century mansion, features an immense side and back garden and was once owned by a government minister.

Keith Urban

The country star joined his wife Nicole Kidman for the celebrations.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

The couple coordinated in black for their friend’s wedding.

Eddie Redmayne

The 37-year-old actor, who stars alongside Kravitz in the Fantastic Beasts film series, wore a white suit, arriving at the wedding with wife Hannah Bagshawe.

