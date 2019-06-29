Just Married! The Sweetest Things Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Have Said About Each Other

For her British Vogue cover story, Zoë Kravitz told the magazine she’s glad she met Karl Glusman through friends. “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl.”

“I instantly felt something,” she continued, about their first date, “then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”