Just Married! The Sweetest Things Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Have Said About Each Other

Their Simple Meeting and First Date
For her British Vogue cover story, Zoë Kravitz told the magazine she’s glad she met Karl Glusman through friends. “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl.”
“I instantly felt something,” she continued, about their first date, “then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”
"THAT'S MY LADY!!!"
When Kravitz posed for her Rolling Stone cover, which paid homage to mom Lisa Bonet‘s own shoot, Glusman praised her on Instagram.
“My Love, my hero, best friend and greatest inspiration. You’re so f—ing cool @zoeisabellakravitz,” he said. “Still pinching myself daily… THAT’S MY LADY!!!”
Celebrating One Year
The couple’s one-year anniversary fell around the Emmy Awards. “Happy 1 year @karlglusman,” Kravitz captioned a red carpet photo of the couple on Instagram. “I’m crazy about you kid.”
“1 YEAR STRONG,” Glusman captioned a selfie of Kravitz kissing his cheek.
A Casual Proposal
Glusman intended to propose in Paris, according to Rolling Stone, but popped the question in their living room after they couldn’t get away because of work.
“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’” Kravitz remembered. “I was actually worried about him!”
“He nailed it,” she continued. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”
Comfortable with Each Other
“I can be my weirdest self around him,” Kravitz told Rolling Stone of Glusman. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”
Social Media Support
Glusman often posts about Kravitz on his Instagram. “If this is a dream I don’t wanna wake up. #rulerofmyheart,” he captioned a picture of her British Vogue cover.
“never not thinking about you when I’m gone …” he wrote with another picture of her.