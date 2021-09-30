Zoë Kravitz Admits Divorce Is 'Complex': 'Breakups Are Sad but Are Beautiful Things, Too'

"It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you," Zoë Kravitz said

Zoë Kravitz is revealing some rare insight into her divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman, opening up about the "sad" and "beautiful" experience in a recent interview.

The High Fidelity actress, 32, sat down for an interview with Another magazine in which she discussed her music career and how working with producer Jack Antonoff helped her process her divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Calling her collaboration with Antonoff "really wonderful" and "very therapeutic," Kravitz said she wrote her upcoming solo album "over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between."

Kravitz also described her new music as "personal," explaining, "it's about love and loss."

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusmam Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

"I got married. I got divorced," she continued. "Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016 and later wed in 2019 at the home of Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's father. She filed for divorce from Glusman 18 months after they got married, and their divorce was finalized in August.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Channing Tatum; Zoë Kravitz | Credit: getty (2)

Following her split from Glusman, Zoë has been spotted out with Channing Tatum this summer. The two were seen together in New York City in August, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE they were dating earlier this month.

"They have this cute and flirty chemistry," the source said at the time, describing the couple as "very happy" during an outing to the Guggenheim Museum.