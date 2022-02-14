Zoë Kravitz tells ELLE that her divorce was "less about" her ex Karl Glusman "and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am"

Zoë Kravitz on Her 'Journey' After Divorce from 'Incredible' Ex: I'm 'Still Learning Who I Am'

Zoë Kravitz is looking ahead.

The Batman star, 33, graces the cover of ELLE's March 2022 issue, and opens up in an accompanying interview about the end of her marriage to Karl Glusman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of Glusman — whom she filed for divorce from in January 2021, 18 months after they tied the knot — Zoë told the magazine, "Karl's an incredible human being."

"It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay," she said. "That's the journey I'm on right now."

Zoe Kravitz Credit: Zoey Grossman

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Zoë filed for divorce from Glusman a year and a half after they got married, and the split was finalized in August 2021.

In September, the Big Little Lies actress said in an interview with Another magazine that "breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too."

"It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end," she explained. "It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Says Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman is "Perfect Casting": "Get to Work"

Of being in her 30s, Zoë told ELLE she "never want(s) to go back" to her 20s, admitting, "I was a mess."

"I wasn't making choices based on what felt good to me," she shared. "Now we're in an era of, 'What do I actually want?' The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, 'Maybe I should do this differently' and seeing what that feels like."

Zoe Kravitz Credit: Zoey Grossman

The Kimi actress added that she feels "optimistic about life," explaining, "All my relationships in life — my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly. Sometimes we can't show up, and that's okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people."

"That's the 20-year-old who's like, 'I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.' And now I'm in a place where whatever I'm feeling is okay, wherever I'm at is okay," Zoë said.