Zoë Kravitz Jokes About Drinking Milk from a Bowl to Play Catwoman: 'I'm Method, Dude'

The actress also revealed that "cat time" was built into her schedule on set, to help her bond with her character Selina Kyle's pets

Zoë Kravitz knew she had to get into a feline state of mind to play Catwoman.

The actress, 33, opened up about her process for playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the upcoming film The Batman while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday.

While chatting with host Jimmy Fallon about the highly anticipated superhero movie, Kravitz said she used some unusual methods to get into character.

Brainstorming about the methods he'd use if he were to don the famous catsuit, Fallon, 47, told his guest, "If I was cast as Catwoman … I would study cats, I would drink milk out of a bowl."

Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon o The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kravitz replied, "I did that," and when Fallon pushed back, telling her, "You did not," she insisted, "I did."

The host asked again, "You drank milk out of a bowl?", to which Kravitz replied, "Maybe," adding, "I'm method, dude!"

The star said she "hung out with cats a lot" while filming The Batman, which allowed her to understand the animals better — even if they couldn't care less about what was going on around them.

"They don't care. They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting," she joked. "We were doing crazy stunts and all that was fine, but then getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible."

zoe kravitz the batman

Kravitz said she even had scheduled "cat time" booked into her days on set as a way for her to bond with her character's cats.

"They tried to get me to know the cats that were Selina's cats, and it's funny, they would say, 'Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,' and I was like, 'What's cat time?' And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats," she said. "But the cats didn't care … it did nothing."

Before appearing on The Tonight Show, Kravitz also discussed the prep for her Batman role in a December 2021 interview with Empire.

Kravitz said she viewed footage of the animals in nature to help form her character, telling the outlet, "We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you're my size and Batman's so much stronger than me.

"What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky," she continued. "So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

Kravitz added, "This is an origin story for Selina. So it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."