Zoë Kravitz Joins London Black Lives Matter Protest as Dad Lenny Says 'That's My Girl!'

Zoe Kravitz has been vocal about calling for justice for the death of George Floyd

Zoë Kravitz joined the London protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement sparked after the death of George Floyd.

The protest was held in London, England in solidarity with the movement, which has seen support across all 50 U.S. states and major capitals around the world. The current protests against police brutality started after the May 25th death of George Floyd, who was seen struggling in a video as former policeman Derek Chauvin firmly knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes.

On Wednesday, Kravitz, 31, posted a photo to her Instagram, where she's seen holding a protest sign.

"Dear America, 'I can't believe what you say when I see what you do,' " the sign reads, quoting late novelist James Baldwin. The sign also reads "Black Lives Matter" in a bold font.

Kravitz first posted about Floyd's death two days after it happened, publishing an image of Floyd with his last words written on it.

"GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname," Kravitz wrote.

Image zoom Zoe Kravitz Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Big Little Lies actress has since posted several times in support of the protests and calling for justice for Floyd. Since his death, Chauvin and the other three officers involved have been fired and charged.

Kravitz's dad Lenny supported his daughter on the post, writing a sweet "That's my girl!" in the comments.

The actress's step-dad Jason Momoa, who is married to her mom Lisa Bonet, also supported her with a series of praying and black heart emojis.

The London protest was also attended by other celebrities, most notably Star Wars actor John Boyega who gave a passionate and tearful speech at the march.

Boyega used the moment to thank supporters and encourage their continued activism, while admitting he doesn't know if he'll "have a career after this."

"This is very important; this is very vital," he told the demonstrators in an emotional moment, captured on-camera by the U.K. outlet Evening Standard. "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important, we have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless — and now is the time."

"I ain't waiting! I ain't waiting!" Boyega continued as fellow protesters cheered.

The actor got emotional as he voiced how everyday racism has affected him, trying to convey to listeners how "painful" it is.

"I need you guys to understand how painful this s--- is! I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that 'your race means nothing.' And that isn't the case anymore," he said.

"It is very, very important that we keep control in this moment and we make this as peaceful as possible," Boyega said. "... Because you know what, guys? They want us to mess up. They want us to be disorganized — but not today!"

