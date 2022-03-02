"It's amazing to have people who love you show up at these major events in your life," Zoë Kravitz told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) at the world premiere of The Batman

Zoë Kravitz Says It Was 'Really Special' to Have Jason Momoa's Support at The Batman Premiere

Zoë Kravitz is surrounded by love.

The 33-year-old actress attended Tuesday's world premiere of her new superhero flick The Batman in New York City, and told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons that having the support of her friends and family, including stepdad Jason Momoa, meant the world to her.

"It's amazing to have people who love you show up at these major events in your life. It's really special," Kravitz said.

Momoa — who split from Kravitz mother, Lisa Bonet, in January — also chatted with Parsons during the event, saying he was "so proud of" Kravitz, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in The Batman.

And of the actress's "wonderful" boyfriend Channing Tatum, Momoa, 42, joked, "Hopefully he'll be here. ... Or he's in trouble."

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz Jason Momoa; Zoë Kravitz | Credit: getty (2)

"He believes in family," the insider added. "He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

Jason Momoa, Zoë Kravitz Jason Momoa and his kids; Zoë Kravitz | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The source went on to say that Momoa (who shares his kids with Bonet) "made an extra effort to be there" for the Big Little Lies actress, whose father is Lenny Kravitz, despite his busy travel schedule.

"Family comes before anything for him," the insider said. "He's also close to Lenny. It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is."

Like Kravitz, Momoa is also a part of the DC Extended Universe as the star of the Aquaman franchise.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Says Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman Is "Perfect Casting": "Get to Work"

Kravitz also opened up about working — and traveling — with Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular Caped Crusader in The Batman.

"He's quiet. He reads a book, which I'm like, 'Oh wow,' " she told Parsons of her "good travel buddy" Pattinson, 35, at the premiere on Tuesday. "I'm watching TV and falling asleep. He's reading a book and eating his food."

The two have "been having a good time" leading up to the film's release. Explained Kravitz, "It's so easy to promote something that you love."