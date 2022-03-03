A source tells PEOPLE that an "after the afterparty" celebration for The Batman premiere took place Tuesday night at Pebbles Bar in New York City

Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa Attended The Batman 'After the Afterparty': Inside the 'Super Late Night'

The partying went all night long after The Batman premiere!

A source tells PEOPLE that, following the movie's world premiere in N.Y.C. Tuesday, "there was an 'after the afterparty' " celebration at Pebble Bar, a new venue at Rockefeller Center, that went on until 5 a.m. the next day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was their soft opening and a super late night," the source adds, revealing that The Batman star Zoë Kravitz was in attendance (without boyfriend Channing Tatum), as was her stepdad Jason Momoa.

According to the insider, Dave Chappelle was at the party, and "randomly picked up the mic and told everyone to put their phones down."

"He kept getting on the mic and saying, 'This is a moment in time, a moment in history,' " the source says. "He said it was not about taking pictures or videos but about a mental memory and how Batman is going to be a game-changer and kept shouting out Jeffrey Wright and the movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

the bat man Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022) | Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

The party at Pebbles came after one earlier in the night, at which Momoa, 42, and Tatum, 41, were snapped by photographer Jason Roman.

On his Instagram, Roman included a shot of the pair with Momoa resting his hand on Tatum's back in a carousel of photos documenting the evening.

The photographer also shared candid and striking images of the film's star Robert Pattinson, comedian Chappelle, 48, producer Corey Smyth and rapper Busta Rhymes.

He captioned the collection of images, which Momoa reposted, "What a night indeed."

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Talk Advice and Well Wishes Received from Former Bats and Cats

Momoa — who split from Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet in January after nearly five years of marriage — has stayed quite close with Kravitz, 33, and has clearly also struck up a friendship with Tatum. The stars even appeared on the Aquaman actor's Instagram on Monday, as they were getting ready to depart for N.Y.C. together to catch the movie's premiere.

At the Batman event, Momoa had kind words for the Magic Mike star, calling him a "wonderful" person.

"Hopefully he'll be here," Momoa added of Tatum's potential (and later confirmed) attendance at the event, joking, "Or he's in trouble."