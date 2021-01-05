The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman on Dec. 23

Zoë Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum as Rumors Swirl amid Her Divorce, Says Source

Following Zoë Kravitz's divorce filing from her husband Karl Glusman, the actress is already facing rumors of dating someone new.

Although current speculation on social media has the Big Little Lies actress allegedly dating Channing Tatum, a source tells PEOPLE the two are not dating.

"They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," the source claims.

The two have previously worked together on 2017's The Lego Batman Movie voicing Clark Kent (Tatum) and Cat Woman (Kravitz).

Kravitz is currently playing Selina Kyle/Cat Woman in the Robert Pattinson-led film The Batman.

The actress filed for divorce from Glusman, 32, on Dec. 23, according to in court records previously obtained by PEOPLE. A rep for Kravitz confirmed the split exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday.

Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.

Over the summer, the actress celebrated the pair’s wedding anniversary, sharing a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. "One year," she captioned the image.

Image zoom Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After news broke that the two had called it quits, Kravitz shared a cryptic post about taking out the trash to her Instagram Story on Saturday, as reported by The Independent.

In the post, the Big Little Lies star shared a meme of a drag queen putting a bag of trash into a dumpster, with the bag labeled: "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

While the pair have removed all photos of one another on their respective Instagram pages, they still follow each other on the social media platform.

In May 2020, the High Fidelity star appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert and called Glusman "the one" when Shepard, 46, asked how she knew that she would get married.

"I feel I’ve known him my entire life," Kravitz told him. "He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met."

Kravtiz also spoke about her marriage to Glusman in an interview with Variety that was published in June 2020.