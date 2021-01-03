Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, who were first romantically linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019

Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband Karl Glusman After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman have called it quits.

In court records obtained by PEOPLE, the Big Little Lies star, 32, filed for divorce from Glusman, 32, on Dec. 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Kravitz confirms the split exclusively to PEOPLE.

Kravitz and Glusman, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress’ father, Lenny Kravitz.

Over the summer, the actress celebrated the pair’s wedding anniversary, sharing a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. "One year," she captioned the image.

The actor also shared his own tribute, calling the actress his “best friend.”

"One year. *🌀‼️❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote. "I love you. More than anything."

"You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he continued. "Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Kravitz first revealed news of their engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

The daughter of Lisa Bonet also shared that Glusman had intended to propose in Paris, but ended up proposing in the couple’s living room.