Zoë Kravitz Say She Feels Like She's Known Her Husband Her 'Entire Life': 'He's Just Awesome'

Zoë Kravitz has nothing but sweet things to say about her husband of almost one year.

The High Fidelity actress recently appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert to chat about her life when Shepard asked how she knew husband Karl Glusman was "the one." The two married in a starry ceremony at her dad Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris in June last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel I’ve known him my entire life," Kravitz gushed to the host. "He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Gets Married to Karl Glusman at Her Dad Lenny Kravitz’s Paris Home

"We have a history, it feels like," she added. "You know how sometimes you have a weird part of your personality only your friends know from when you were young? We have that same part of our personalities, if that makes sense."

Glusman, 32, and Kravitz, 31, dated for two years before the Big Little Lies actress revealed their engagement in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

WATCH: Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why Her 'Different' & Famous Parents Would Embarrass Her as a Kid

Kravitz also opened up to Shepard about her initial connection to her husband, which came after the actress hit a rough patch in her love life.

"When I met him I was very much going through a dry spell. I had gone through a break up and I hadn’t really met anyone that I had connected with in a while," Kravitz shared. "And my friend met Karl and fully brought him to a friend’s birthday party at a bar so I could meet him and have someone to hook up with. It was kind of meant to be a really casual thing, and then we just kind of never separated."

The two married in June with her parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, stepdad Jason Momoa and her Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley all in attendance.

The couple had a rehearsal dinner that was “a tremendously joyous party,” according to Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lentz, who told PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities kicked into a higher gear after dinner.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.,” Lentz said.