Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She’s Excited to Play Catwoman: She ‘Represents Very Feminine Power’

Zoë Kravitz is opening up about why she’s excited to step into the “iconic” role of Catwoman.

Three months after PEOPLE confirmed that the 30-year-old actress had been cast opposite Robert Pattinson in the upcoming The Batman reboot, she’s revealing that one reason she said “yes” to the role was because of Catwoman’s “really strong femininity.”

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into that,” the Big Little Lies star said, speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday, according to Variety.

“I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power,” she explained. “That’s something that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power — slightly more complicated, and softer, too.”

Zoe Kravitz

“I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous,” she added.

Kravitz continued, “I think Catwoman is an iconic character.”

And while she admitted she was “never into a lot of comic books,” she finds the world of Gotham “really intriguing.”

“And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer — her performance has always been super inspiring to me,” she said. “It just felt iconic.” Other actresses to tackle the character include Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Colin Farrell will also star in the movie as Kravitz’s fellow villain the Penguin, a role last portrayed on screen by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns.

Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard, have all also been cast The Hollywood Reporter previously reported.

The Batman is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.