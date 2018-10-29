Zoë Kravitz Reveals She's Been Engaged to Karl Glusman Since February: 'I Was in Sweatpants'

Zoë Kravitz has been keeping a big little secret: She got engaged to actor Karl Glusman in February.

The Big Little Lies star, 29, revealed her happy news in a Rolling Stone cover story. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Kravitz confirmed after the reporter spotted her ring. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Glusman, who met Kravitz at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk.”

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Photographs Daughter Zoë Kravitz and Friends for Studio 54-Inspired Exhibition

“I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!” Kravitz continued.

Kravitz preferred the relaxed way that Glusman asked her to marry him. “He nailed it,” she praised. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

On Monday, Glusman posted Kravitz’s cover, through which she paid homage to mom Lisa Bonet‘s Rolling Stone shoot, on Instagram. “My Love, my hero, best friend and greatest inspiration. You’re so f—ing cool @zoeisabellakravitz,” he said. “Still pinching myself daily… THAT’S MY LADY!!!”

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Foc Kan/WireImage

Kravitz and Glusman debuted their relationship in October 2016, when they held hands at a private Kings of Leon concert and left The Fat Radish restaurant together after a star-studded dinner with Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and others.

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Channels Mom Lisa Bonet’s Nude Rolling Stone Shoot as She Announces Engagement

In September 2017, Kravitz and Glusman celebrated their one-year anniversary at the Emmy Awards. “Happy 1 year @karlglusman,” she wrote alongside a cuddly red carpet photograph of the couple. “I’m crazy about you kid.”

“1 YEAR STRONG,” Glusman captioned a selfie of Kravitz kissing his cheek.

RELATED: Why Zoe Kravitz Is Vocal About Racial Stereotyping in Hollywood: ‘I’m Trying To Speak My Mind’

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” Kravitz gushed to Rolling Stone. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”