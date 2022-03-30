"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," Zoë Kravitz captioned an Instagram photo

Zoë Kravitz Criticizes Will Smith, Says the Oscars Are 'Where We Are Apparently Assaulting People'

On Tuesday, The Batman star shared her looks from the Oscars on Instagram, making her feelings about the incident clear.

Kravitz captioned the photo, "here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."

In a second picture, Kravitz added, "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

During the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre, Smith walked on stage and struck Rock for making the joke about Pinkett Smith. Back at his seat, Smith shouted to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" then remained seated at his table. Later in the show, he was announced as the Best Actor winner and returned onstage amid a standing ovation to deliver a tear-filled speech, apologizing to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

On Monday evening, Smith apologized to Rock on Instagram for the first time.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family," the actor continued. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Pinkett Smith shared her first post since the incident on Tuesday morning that read, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."