"I thought about just going by my middle name, Isabella," Zoë Kravitz revealed. "But it just like didn't stick"

Zoë Kravitz Once Considered Changing Her Famous Last Name: It Made Dad Lenny 'a Little Sad'

Zoë Kravitz was close to dropping her famous father's last name before beginning her career as an actress.

During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the Big Little Lies star, 31, revealed she'd "thought about not using" her rocker dad Lenny Kravitz's last name. (Her mother is Lisa Bonet.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought about not using it," Zoë said. "I thought about just going by my middle name, Isabella, Zoë Isabella, and I kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn't stick. People kept on forgetting. No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn't happening."

The actress also said she'd brought up the change to her father, but could tell he wasn't too keen on the idea.

"I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad," she revealed. "So, yeah, I just kind of stuck with it. I did used to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it—I'm so proud of them and it's cool."

RELATED: All About How Zoë Kravitz Came Into Her Own in Hollywood and Found Love

Zoë went on to shape her own path, leaving her famous parents' shadows to forge a career as an actress in her own right.

She made her acting debut in 2007’s No Reservations and hasn’t looked back since, starring in films such as X-Men: First Class, The Divergent series, Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Zoë also starred on HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies opposite her Divergent costar Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, all of whom were invited to Kravitz’s wedding in June 2019.

The actress' latest role is in The Batman as Catwoman. The film, which has paused production, also stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard.