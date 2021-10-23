Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted holding hands for the first time after an insider said they "did not take their hands off of each other" at a Met Gala afterparty last month

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum appear to have confirmed their relationship status.

The pair was spotted holding hands for the first time Saturday on their way to lunch in New York City. Tatum, 41, also wrapped his arm around Kravitz's shoulder as they stayed warm in their chic couple looks.

Kravitz, 32, layered a black duster coat over a white turtleneck sweater with baggy jeans and a pair of black leather boots. She accessorized with a cuffed gray knit beanie and thin black sunglasses. Tatum complemented her in a hoodie with black trousers and white shoes.

The pair was previously seen putting on a fashionable display — and engaging in PDA — at a Met Gala afterparty last month. Although they arrived at the Costume Institute Benefit separately, they left the exclusive event together. An event insider said they "did not take their hands off of each other" during the star-studded Cincoro Tequila afterparty.

Although a source initially told PEOPLE that Tatum and Kravitz were not dating in January, they've been seen spending time together around N.Y.C. since August, as they film her directorial debut Pussy Island, in which Tatum stars. Kravitz also co-wrote the screenplay alongside E.T. Feigenbaum.

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that they "continue to be inseparable" during their city outings. "They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum," the source said. "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," said one industry source, as another added: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken, as well as bright."

The Batman actress opened about her divorce last month. "I got married. I got divorced," she told Another magazine. "Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."