Zoë Kravitz Celebrates 1 Year of Marriage to Karl Glusman with a Black and White Wedding Photo

Zoë Kravitz is celebrating one year of marriage!

The actress, 31, commemorated her anniversary to actor Karl Glusman with a sweet black and white photograph from their Paris wedding on Instagram Monday.

"One year," Kravitz wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Kravitz leans against Glusman, 32, wearing a white wedding dress while the actor wears a black tuxedo. Glusman holds his arms around the Big Little Lies star as she keeps them closed and smiles.

Glusman shared two photos on Instagram, the first of him and Kravitz standing side by side inside of his father-in-law's home, while the second showed him and Kravitz laughing together at their reception.

"One year. *🌀‼️❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," Glusman wrote in the caption. "I love you. More than anything."

"You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he continued. "Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Kravitz and Glusman tied the knot at the Paris home of her father, Lenny Kravitz.

For the big day, Kravitz wore a vintage style, ankle-length white dress with a fitted bodice and a matching headband.

Among their guests were her dad, her mother Lisa Bonet, her stepfather Jason Momoa and their two children, Lola, 12, and Nakfa-Wolf, 11.

Images of Kravitz and Glusman’s first kiss as husband and wife were also included in the post. There was also a shot of the newlyweds cutting one of their four wedding cakes, as well as a handful of photos of the couple posing with celebrity guests like Alicia Keys and her Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

In the cover story of British Vogue last year, Kravitz revealed she was not particularly looking for anything serious when she met Glusman.