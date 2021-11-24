Zoë Kravitz Calls Robert Pattinson's The Batman Transformation 'Incredible': 'Out of This World'

Zoë Kravitz is confident in Robert Pattinson's Batman portrayal.

The Big Little Lies actress, 32, plays Catwoman in the upcoming superhero film The Batman, alongside costars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Pattinson as Gotham City's Caped Crusader.

Kravitz told Variety she has watched "a little" of the film so far and feels Pattinson, 35, is "perfect."

"Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world," she said.

"[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it," added Kravitz. "I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this."

Zoe Kravitz, Robert Pattinson - The Batman Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures (2)

Back in September 2020, Pattinson told Total Film Magazine, per NME, that he knows what it's like to take on a project with loads of anticipation attached.

"There's a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you're working on. I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage," he said at the time.

Other actors who have played Batman on the big screen include Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Christian Bale.

The Batman is "about the early days of him being Batman and he's very far from being perfect," Reeves said of the film during the DC Comics' FanDome event last year.

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins," he said.

"It's a detective story, a mystery, it's got, of course, action, and it's incredibly personal for him. He's kind of a growing legend and [criminals] are afraid of him. He's not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he's perceived ... What was exciting for me was not doing the origin [story] but to meet him in the middle and to see him make mistakes and grow and fail and be heroic in a way that felt very human and very flawed."