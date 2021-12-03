Zoë Kravitz marked her 33rd birthday on Wednesday and continued to celebrate into Thursday with a cute throwback video

Watch an 11-Year-Old Zoë Kravitz Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs' on VH1: 'Am I on TV?'

Zoë Kravitz's talent was always evident.

The actress continued to celebrate her birthday a day after she turned 33 on Wednesday. VH1 shared a video on Instagram to commemorate the actress' birthday, which featured the Big Little Lies actress when she was 11 singing TLC's "No Scrubs" back in 1999.

"#ZoeKravitz has been THE CUTEST since day one. 🥺 To celebrate her birthday today, we gotta bring it back to that one time in 1999 when she sang TLC's 'No Scrubs' just for us! 🥳," the channel wrote in the caption.

In the video, the young star could be seen wearing a tiara and a blue dress as she asked someone off-camera, "Sing a song? What am I gonna sing? What should I sing?"

After a bit more thought, Kravitz broke into song, singing, "I don't want no scrub/ a scrub is a man who won't get no love from me/Sitting on the passenger side of his best friend's ride/trying to holler at me."

Someone off-camera could be heard saying, "Yay! Very good!" as Kravitz asked, "Am I on TV?"

Kravitz replied in the comments of the video: "Wow. just wowwwww." She also re-shared the clip to her Instagram Story on Thursday, adding, "Thank you for all the birthday love. You've all created a monster."

On Wednesday, Kravitz's father Lenny celebrated his daughter's birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the two making sandcastles on the beach when she was a toddler.

zoe kravitz Credit: zoe kravitz/instagram

"Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly," the rocker, 57, captioned the throwback photo of the father-daughter duo.

Her friend and Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon also celebrated Kravitz's birthday with a selfie of the two of them on Instagram.