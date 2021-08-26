Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman got married in June 2019 and she filed for divorce in Dec. 2020

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Divorce is Finalized 8 Months After She Filed

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are officially divorced.

In court records obtained by PEOPLE, a New York judge signed off on their divorce on Monday. The ruling was entered into records the next day.

The Batman star, 32, filed for divorce from Glusman, 33, on Dec. 23.

A rep for Kravitz confirmed the split exclusively to PEOPLE in January.

The former couple, who were first linked in October 2016, wed in June 2019 at the Paris home of the actress' father, Lenny Kravitz.

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusmam Karl Glusmam and Zoë Kravitz | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last summer, Kravitz and Glusman celebrated their first wedding anniversary, sharing a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. "One year," she captioned the image.

The actor also shared his own tribute, calling the actress his "best friend."

"One year. *🌀‼️❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything," he wrote. "I love you. More than anything."

"You're my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he continued. "Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Zoe Kravitz Zoë Kravitz | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kravitz first revealed news of their engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

"Oh yeah, I'm engaged," she explained when the reporter spotted her ring. "I haven't told anyone yet — I mean, I haven't told the world. I wanted to keep it private."

The news of Kravitz's finalized divorce comes as she's sparked romance rumors with Channing Tatum after the two have been seen enjoying each other's company in New York City.

Tatum, 41, is set to star in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island.

After romantic speculation surrounded the two at the beginning of the year, a source told PEOPLE the pair were not dating.