Zoë Kravitz Glams Up as Catwoman, Colin Farrell Is Unrecognizable as the Penguin on The Batman Set

Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell are all dressed up for The Batman.

Kravitz, 31, was photographed on the set of the upcoming film looking chic in an all-black ensemble with a black velvet fascinator along with knee-high lace-up boots while filming in Liverpool, England. The actress is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film.

Her costar, Farrell, 44, looked unrecognizable while filming the same scene as Kravitz in facial prosthetics along with a black leather trench coat, and a black suit with a lavender button-down shirt as he played The Penguin. The actor also carried a black umbrella while he and Kravitz shot a scene in St. George's Hall in Liverpool.

The appearances come a week after Warner Bros. Studios pushed back the expected release date for the film from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

The film, which is a new take on the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, has already halted production twice: once in March as the coronavirus pandemic locked down all Hollywood productions and again in September when Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Filming resumed later that month in the U.K. with director Matt Reeves at the helm.

The film stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, aka the Batman, in the character’s early years as a detective and vigilante. Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro star as well.

"It’s about the early days of him being Batman and he’s very far from being perfect," Reeves said of his retelling during the DC Comics' FanDome event in September.

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He's seeing he's not having any of the effects he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins," he said.