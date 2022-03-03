Zöe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship Timeline

From costarring alongside each other in 2017 to engaging in a romantic relationship a few years later, here's a breakdown of Zöe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's love story

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.

From costars to a couple!

Zöe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been sparking relationship rumors since last year, and while the duo themselves haven't given their relationship status an official title, it's very clear that they are enjoying their time together.

Speculation that the actress ⁠— who plays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman ⁠— is dating the Magic Mike actor began when she cast him in her upcoming film, Pussy Riot, during early summer 2021.

Although a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was completely platonic at the time, the pair has displayed an adorable amount of PDA since, from hand-in-hand strolls in New York City to sporting a couple costume for Halloween.

While Kravitz and Tatum caught the public's attention a few months ago, the two actually crossed paths years prior when they both voiced roles in The Lego Batman Movie in 2017. During that time, they were in separate relationships.

From N.Y.C. strolls to red carpets, keep scrolling to learn more about Kravitz and Tatum's love story.

Jan. 4, 2021: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Spark Dating Rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.

Following Kravitz and Glusman's split in January 2021, the actress sparked dating rumors with Tatum. Although the couple had been working together on Pussy Island, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were not dating.

"They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," the source said.

June 15, 2021: Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Casting Channing Tatum

During an interview with Deadline, Kravitz opened up about Tatum being her first choice to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

"[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character," she told the outlet in the summer. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

There was instant chemistry between the two as they worked on the project and "things turned romantic fast," a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Aug. 19, 2021: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Spotted Publicly Together for the First Time

Channing Tatum

Kravitz and Tatum were seen riding through the streets of N.Y.C. on a BMX bike on Aug. 19, 2021. The actress draped her arms around Tatum's shoulders as she stood on the pegs of the back wheel while he peddled.

Just a few days later, the duo was spotted drinking large iced coffees while sharing a laugh, continuing to enjoy their time together in N.Y.C.

Aug. 29, 2021: Channing Tatum Follows Zöe Kravitz on Instagram

While neither Tatum nor Kravitz confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post, the Magic Mike actor did start following Kravitz. He proceeded to follow several fan accounts dedicated to the actress, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Sept. 1, 2021: Several Sources Confirm Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Relationship

In September, sources told PEOPLE that the two "continue to be inseparable" during their time spent in N.Y.C.

"They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum," a source said. "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

Sept. 14, 2021: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Leave the Met Gala Together

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

Although Kravitz and Tatum walked the 2021 Met Gala carpet separately, they were spotted leaving the event together.

The actress, who donned a crystal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown, and Tatum attended the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys.

Oct. 22, 2021: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA for the First Time

A month after attending the Met Gala afterparty, Kravitz and Tatum were seen holding hands on their way to get lunch in N.Y.C. Tatum also wrapped his arm around Kravitz's shoulder, while both were sporting chic looks to stay warm.

Oct. 31, 2021: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Wear a Couple Costume For Halloween

For Halloween in 2021, Tatum uploaded a cute picture of himself beside Kravitz

For Halloween in 2021, Tatum uploaded a cute picture of himself beside Kravitz as the two rocked a couple costume from Martin Scorsese's classic 1976 film, Taxi Driver. A source told PEOPLE, "They are more relaxed lately. They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It's obvious that they are very happy."

Nov. 15, 2021: Zöe Kravitz Gets to Know Channing Tatum's Daughter

A source told PEOPLE in November 2021 that Kravitz is getting to know Tatum's daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Dewan, saying it was a move that "only seems natural."

The source continued, "He is a very loving dad. He also acts very serious with Zoë."

Feb. 14, 2022: Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum in an Interview

Though still not confirming her relationship with Tatum, Kravtiz shared a glimpse of her feelings when asked about the actor during her March 2022 Elle cover story on Feb. 14, simply stating that she's "happy."

Though still not confirming her relationship with Tatum, Kravtiz shared a glimpse of her feelings when asked about the actor during her March 2022 Elle cover story on Feb. 14, simply stating that she's "happy."

"Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I'm like, I think he's a feminist," Kravitz said about casting him in Pussy Island. "You need to be so far from who this is, where it's not scary. And I don't think we've ever seen him play someone dark. I'm excited to see him do that."

Feb. 28, 2022: Channing Tatum Supports Zöe Kravitz at The Batman Premiere

Jason Momoa; Channing Tatum

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa began the caption of his post. "Finally @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite."

The Aquaman star later chatted with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons at the premiere on March 1, calling Tatum a "wonderful" person.