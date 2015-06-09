The actress tried to talk Marco Perego out of it, but he was insistent, she tells "InStyle

Zoë Saldana's Husband Took Her Last Name and Is Proud of It

Marco Saldana has no regrets.

The husband of Zoë Saldana took the actress’s last name after they married in 2013, even though she tried to dissuade him from doing so.

“I tried to talk him out of it,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 36, tells InStyle in its July issue, on newsstands Friday.

“I told him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.’ But Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on his Italian accent], ‘Ah, Zoë, I don’t give a sheet.”

Saldana goes on to talk adoringly about her artist husband (formerly Marco Perego) and their 6-month-old twin boys, Bowie and Cy.

“I come from a very physically eclectic family,” she says. “Black. Latin. Lebanese. We were all colors, but we never talked about it. We all ate the same food. I look at Cy, and he looks almost Cambodian. And I look at Bo and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, our little pharaoh.’ ”

And what’s it like being outnumbered three-to-one by males in her family now?

“I call it absolute irony,” she says, “and I also call it a purpose: It was meant to be that way. It’s not like I’ve had issues with men; I’ve always just been independent to a fault. I’ve always believed it’s my birthright to behave as an equal on this earth and to be entitled to everything and anything.”

She adds: “That said, I’ve had my experiences of heartbreak when it comes to choosing partners who wanted to be equals but didn’t have the ability to actually reciprocate the respect.”

But now, even as she gets back to work, Saldana says she’s found absolute peace with her husband and babies.