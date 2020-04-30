Disney is bringing Hercules to the big screen again with a new live-action remake, according to reports

Zero to Hero! Hercules Is Disney's Next Live-Action Remake (Report)

Hercules is going the distance on the big screen once again.

The fan-favorite animated movie from 1997 will hit the big screen as the latest Disney live-action adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will reportedly be written by Dave Callaham, who has experience with Disney thanks to Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The original hit musical features Hercules as a young god in training as he eventually faces off against Hades, god of the underworld. The movie, full of ancient greek myths, was told through the comedic eye of Disney animated movies and featured original songs.

Disney has found success with its live-action adaptations of classic films, most recently with last year's Aladdin. The movie — starring Will Smith as the Genie and newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine — went on to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Disney's latest venture into the live-action world was set to be Mulan before the novel coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters across the world. A more dramatic take on the story, with no music this time, the latest Mulan was set to hit theaters on March 27. It doesn't yet have a rescheduled date.

Hercules and Mulan join other live-action remakes like 2015's Cinderella, 2017s Beauty and the Beast, 2018's Christopher Robbin and three more in 2019: Dumbo, The Lion King and Lady and the Tramp, which went straight to the new streaming channel Disney+.

The studio was also in production on a Little Mermaid remake before the pandemic forced a shut down.

The Lion King, a completely CGI remake, dominated the summer box office with $1.65 thanks to a star-studded cast, including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more.