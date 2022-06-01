Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest'

Zendaya is smitten with Tom Holland.

The Euphoria actress, 25, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar and boyfriend's 26th birthday. In the black-and-white snapshot, Zendaya smiles as Holland cuddles her from behind.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she captioned the post, tagging Holland in the photo.

Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during a November interview with GQ: "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

The Uncharted actor added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland praised Zendaya, telling GQ she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The actress also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya explained. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Hoping to keep their private lives under wraps, Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right.