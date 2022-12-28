Zendaya Celebrates Timothée Chalamet as He Turns 27: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'

Timothée Chalamet received birthday wishes from some famous friends.

The Oscar nominee turned 27 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Chalamet posted a throwback photo of himself as a kid with a raised eyebrow and a silly hairdo. He captioned the post simply: "27 🤨."

On her Instagram Story, Zendaya paid tribute to her Dune costar, sharing a photo of them behind the scenes of an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot from last year. "Happy birthday to this kid," wrote Zendaya, 26.

Kiernan Shipka — who costarred with longtime friend Chalamet in the 2015 film One & Two and previously said he's "like a brother to me" — also celebrated him. "hbd @tchalamet legend," wrote Shipka, 23, on her Instagram Story alongside a throwback photo of them dressed up while standing on the sidewalk.

Zendaya/Instagram

Chalamet told Variety last month that Zendaya has "really become a sister" to him.

"I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," he said, adding that it's "amazing" for the two to share stories about working with Luca Guadagino, who directed Chalamet in Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name (2017), and Zendaya in the upcoming tennis film Challengers.

Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

He added that Zendaya has an "amazing" larger role as Chani in their upcoming Dune sequel: "She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance."

About working with Chalamet on Dune, Zendaya previously told PEOPLE, "I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person. We've been able to have fun and become great friends."

"She was like a breath of fresh air," Chalamet added of his Emmy-winning costar. "She had a great energy."