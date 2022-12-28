Zendaya Celebrates Timothée Chalamet as He Turns 27: 'Happy Birthday to This Kid'

Kiernan Shipka also wished "legend" Timothée Chalamet a happy birthday

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 12:18 PM
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya attend the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in October 2021. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet received birthday wishes from some famous friends.

The Oscar nominee turned 27 on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Chalamet posted a throwback photo of himself as a kid with a raised eyebrow and a silly hairdo. He captioned the post simply: "27 🤨."

On her Instagram Story, Zendaya paid tribute to her Dune costar, sharing a photo of them behind the scenes of an Entertainment Weekly cover shoot from last year. "Happy birthday to this kid," wrote Zendaya, 26.

Kiernan Shipka — who costarred with longtime friend Chalamet in the 2015 film One & Two and previously said he's "like a brother to me" — also celebrated him. "hbd @tchalamet legend," wrote Shipka, 23, on her Instagram Story alongside a throwback photo of them dressed up while standing on the sidewalk.

Timothee Chalamet birthday
Zendaya/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Chalamet told Variety last month that Zendaya has "really become a sister" to him.

"I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," he said, adding that it's "amazing" for the two to share stories about working with Luca Guadagino, who directed Chalamet in Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name (2017), and Zendaya in the upcoming tennis film Challengers.

Timothee Chalamet birthday
Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

He added that Zendaya has an "amazing" larger role as Chani in their upcoming Dune sequel: "She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance."

About working with Chalamet on Dune, Zendaya previously told PEOPLE, "I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person. We've been able to have fun and become great friends."

"She was like a breath of fresh air," Chalamet added of his Emmy-winning costar. "She had a great energy."

Related Articles
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Calls 'Dune' Costar Zendaya His 'Sister,' Says She Has Expanded Role in Sequel
DUNE
'Dune: Part Two': Everything to Know
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin Shows Off Fit Physique in Shirtless Selfie After Wrapping 'Dune: Part Two' — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt Wishes 'Sweet' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a Happy Birthday: 'Grateful to Have You'
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Birthday in a Feathery Blue Dress
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 34th Birthday in a Fun and Flirty Feathered Dress
Wonka
'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know
"Call Me By Your Name" Film - 2017
'Call Me by Your Name' Director Says Armie Hammer Character Could Still Be in Potential Sequel
ZENDAYA as Chani and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE,” a Warner Bros.
Zendaya Worried About Her Breath in 'Dune' Scenes with Timothée Chalamet After Wisdom Teeth Removal
timothee chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Serves Total Heartthrob as British Vogue's First Solo Male Cover Star
Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands while Touring the Louvre in Paris
Tom Holland and Zendaya Enjoy Date Together at Louvre Museum in Paris
Christopher Walken attends the 8th Champs Elysees Film Festival : Day Four Paris, France
Christopher Walken to Star in Forthcoming 'Dune: Part Two' as Emperor Shaddam IV
Zendaya celebrates her 26th birthday with boyfriend Tom Holland for a fancy dinner at MAMO.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Celebrate Actress' 26th Birthday in New York City
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Late Dad on What Would've Been His 49th Birthday: 'I Love You'
brooklyn-decker.jpg
Brooklyn Decker Celebrates Andy Roddick's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'This Stud Turns 40 Today'
Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest'
Zendaya Wishes Boyfriend Tom Holland Happy Birthday with Cuddly Photo: He 'Makes Me the Happiest'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Wife Blake Lively a Happy 35th Birthday: 'You're Spectacular'