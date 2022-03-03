Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Zendaya talks to W magazine about her "biggest fear" in filming Dune scenes with Timothée Chalamet — namely, her "possible dry socket breath"

Zendaya Worried About Her Breath in Dune Scenes with Timothée Chalamet After Wisdom Teeth Removal

ZENDAYA as Chani and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE,” a Warner Bros.

The aftermath of a dental procedure presented quite the challenge for Zendaya while auditioning for Dune.

For W magazine's Volume 2, The Directors Issue cover story, the 25-year-old actress says she "had just gotten [her] wisdom teeth" removed before trying out for the sci-fi epic, which made her self-conscious about up-close scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

"My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possible dry socket breath," Zendaya told the magazine.

Of appearing in the film, she also touched on the pressure of doing justice to something based on "obviously such a rich text."

"But it's so much more than just a book to a lot of people; it's a whole world that they've been able to escape to for years," Zendaya said.

zendaya; Jack Davison for W magazine Zendaya on the cover of W magazine | Credit: Jack Davison for W magazine

Luckily, Zendaya and Chalamet, 26, became fast friends while making Dune, which became an instant hit after its October release.

"She was like a breath of fresh air," Chalamet told PEOPLE that month of his Emmy Award-winning costar. "She had a great energy."

They two also said they hope to maintain their bond as they continue to navigate their way in Hollywood.

"I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person," Zendaya told PEOPLE. "We've been able to have fun and become great friends."

As for portraying Chani, the love interest of Chalamet's Paul Atreides, Zendaya said in an August 2021 interview with Empire, "My part is very, very small in this movie."

"That's why I'm so excited to see it, to see what everyone's been up to," she continued. "[Director Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She's a fighter, that's what her people are."

"I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface, but it was so much fun figuring her out," Zendaya added. "What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun."