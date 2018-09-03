Zendaya Celebrates 22nd Birthday with a Harry Potter Trip — Just Like She Wanted!

Zendaya Coleman may have just turned 22, but she’s still a nerdy kid at heart!

The actress celebrated her birthday with a visit to the Making of Harry Potter Studios Tour in London, and she shared moments throughout Saturday on her Instagram Story.

Naturally, she started off by posting a photo of herself boarding the Hogwarts Express with the caption “Happy back to Hogwarts/my birthday.” Then she tried some Butterbeer, a popular wizarding beverage.

Zendaya also shared some closeup videos of animatronics that helped bring non-human characters to life in the movies, in particular Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes, and Nearly Headless Nick, played by John Cleese. She closed out the day by posing in front of a model of the Hogwarts castle.

Zendaya John Shearer/Getty

RELATED: Harry Potter Fans Can Spend Halloween at Hogwarts — and Duel With Death Eaters!

The Greatest Showman star recently told PEOPLE that a Harry Potter-themed birthday was exactly what she wished for.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya Praises ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Costar Tom Holland’s Singing Skills

“My birthday is coming up and I will be [in London],” she shared. “My family will be out here. I am basically just going to hang out with everyone. My assistant … is doing the planning so I don’t really know what I am doing for my birthday. At least, I am not allowed to know. I requested for something Harry Potter-related.”

To celebrate her big day on social media, the former Disney Channel star also shared a throwback pic of her toddler self wearing heart-shaped sunglasses with rhinestones.

“Keeping this energy as I enter my 22nd year of life,” she captioned the photo.

Zendaya next stars in the animated movie Smallfoot — alongside Channing Tatum, James Corden and Gina Rodriguez — in theaters Sept. 28.