Zendaya and Tom Holland Shop Together After Lunch Date During N.Y.C. Outing

Zendaya and Tom Holland Head To Lunch and Some Shopping in New York City

Tom Holland and Zendaya are spending quality time together while promoting their highly anticipated new Spider-Man movie.

The costars, both 25, were photographed shopping together in New York City after enjoying a lunch outing earlier this week. Holland and Zendaya both wore masks for the public outing, which comes a week ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home's theatrical release.

On Sunday, the pair posed together on the red carpet in London while promoting the Marvel movie.

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved. Earlier this year, they sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing inside a car in photos obtained by Page Six.

Holland recently spoke about his bond with the Emmy-winning actress and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland praised Zendaya, telling GQ she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The Euphoria actress also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya explained. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Hoping to keep their private lives under wraps, Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right.

"This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," he said.