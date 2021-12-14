Zendaya and Tom Holland Keep Close on Red Carpet at Spider-Man: No Way Home L.A. Premiere

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to promote their new movie in style together.

The couple, both 25, attended Sony Pictures' Los Angeles premiere of their highly anticipated superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home Monday night. Keeping with the spider theme, Zendaya sported a dress with a spider-web design and donned a black mask for several photo ops. Holland opted for a custom Prada ebony silk gabardine suit with a white poplin shirt and black re-nylon tie.

Their costar J.B. Smoove, who plays Mr. Dell in the new Spider-Man movies, recently told Entertainment Tonight that the two stars are the "most adorable" pair. "I love those two. I love them so much," Smoove, 55, told the outlet, calling them "the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

Smoove, who is married to Shahidah Omar, also revealed the relationship advice he gave Holland and Zendaya: "Have time for love but have time for laughter. Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing."

Last month, Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland praised Zendaya, telling GQ she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The Euphoria actress also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya explained. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Hoping to keep their private lives under wraps, Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right.

"This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," he said.