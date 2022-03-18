Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon reunite to watch their original audition tapes prior to landing their starring roles in the Marvel franchise

Zendaya and Tom Holland Laugh Over Their Spider-Man Audition Tapes: 'They Made a Good Decision'

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home is taking a trip down memory lane.

Members of the cast for the record-breaking Marvel film — couple Tom Holland and Zendaya as well as Jacob Batalon — reunited to watch their audition tapes for the franchise in a new video shared by Sony on Tuesday.

Holland, 25, stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man while Zendaya, 25, portrays Michelle Jones (MJ) and Batalon, 25, plays Ned Leeds.

In the clip, Zendaya and Batalon burst out laughing while Holland covers his face in embarrassment as his audition shows his younger self doing back flips and catching a shirt with an imaginary spider web.

SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home - Cast Audition Reactions Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The three then watch Batalon's audition. The actor is shown introducing himself with a shaved head as Zendaya says, "What a cutie," before the stars all cackle at the moment Batalon breaks character.

The laughter stops, however, when Zendaya's audition began. Holland quips, "Yours is really good," as Batalon agrees.

"I'd say they made a good decision," Zendaya says about the trio landing their respective roles. "Good job, guys."

Prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home's debut, Holland told Entertainment Weekly that the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, and actors treated it as such on set.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland told the outlet. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Credit: Sony Pictures

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know," he noted. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Over the last five years, Holland said he has built "an amazing relationship" with costars Zendaya and Batalon. Holland and Zendaya's close-knit bond later transitioned beyond friendship after a source told PEOPLE in July 2017 that they are romantically involved.

The latest installment of the Marvel film first premiered in theaters in December, and has since become the third highest grossing movie domestically of all time, not adjusted for inflation.