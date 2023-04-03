Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Holding Hands in Mumbai, India — See the Photos

The couple were seen holding hands and riding in a car as they departed Mumbai, after attending the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Published on April 3, 2023 12:23 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo: Kaushal Punatar / SplashNews.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland are a globetrotting pair.

The couple were photographed holding hands on Sunday in Mumbai, India, dressed casually as they were surrounded by several other individuals.

They were also spotted inside a car, with Zendaya in a white shirt, tan shawl and glasses while her fellow-actor beau sported a dark top and baseball cap.

Zendaya and Holland, both 26, were on their way out of the Asian country after attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland along with Zendaya seen leaving from Mumbai post their recent visit in Mumbai for India‚Äôs Newest Cultural Landmark Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)
Tom Holland and Zendaya. Kaushal Punatar / SplashNews.com

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holland and Zendaya "started seeing each other" while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their first movie together in the Marvel trilogy.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," the insider said at the time.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021 with a behind-the-scenes photo in which Holland called Zendaya "My MJ" as part of a birthday tribute.

In honor of Holland's 26th birthday on June 1, 2022, Zendaya shared a sweet photo of them on Instagram, writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

Last month, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring on her right index finger that appeared to be engraved with her boyfriend's initials.

Her nail artist Marina Dobyk posted a close-up video of the Emmy winner's glossy bubblegum pink manicure, which included the ring, sparking speculation.

Although the script initials appeared to be "TH" for the Uncharted star's name, others on social media argued that it looks like "ZH," a combination of her first and his last initial.

Zendaya and Holland were captured leaving the premiere of the actor's most recent film, Uncharted, hand-in-hand in February 2022.

Later that year, the two were photographed in Manhattan walking hand-in-hand after grabbing coffee. The couple looked casual and comfortable, both wearing T-shirts and jeans.

