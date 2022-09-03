Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands After Grabbing Coffee in New York City

Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland continue to display their love for one another!

On Friday, the couple was pictured holding hands after grabbing coffee in Manhattan. Dressed casually for the outing, the Euphoria star opted for a gray T-shirt with a colorful scarf as she paired them with light blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the British actor was sporting a purple baseball cap, a dark green T-shirt, and jeans while holding a cup of coffee in his right hand.

The sighting comes just a day after the lovebirds were spotted stepping out of MAMO restaurant in the Big Apple to celebrate Zendaya's 26th birthday.

For the special night, Zendaya donned a carefree look featuring a cropped button-up sweater that showed off her toned abs and a pair of loose-fit jeans that covered her black pointed-toe stilettos. Her accessories matched her vibe, with a simple necklace and a gold ring on her right ring finger.

Holland, 26, however, went casual for the evening and opted for a blue plaid flannel, the first two buttons unbuttoned, along with turquoise corduroy pants and classic Adidas sneakers.

Zendaya also commemorated her milestone in a reflective Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing a throwback photo of a young, ecstatic Zendaya in a pool, the actress wrote, "I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late) thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful 💕 Here's to 26!"

For Holland's birthday in June, Zendaya shared a sweet photo on Instagram. In the snap, Zendaya smiled as Holland cuddled her from behind.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she captioned the post, tagging her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star in the photo.

Holland previously spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during a November interview with GQ: "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

The Uncharted actor added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland praised Zendaya, telling GQ she has been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The actress also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya explained at the time. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."