Zendaya and Tom Holland Enjoyed a Late-Night Thai Dinner Date One Day Before Car Kiss: Photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland looked engaged in a casual chat as they dined out together on Wednesday in California

Dinner date!

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly dined out together on Wednesday night at a Thai eatery near Universal Studios Hollywood in California, just one day before they were photographed kissing inside a car.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the restaurant snapshots, first obtained by TMZ, the casually dressed Spider-Man: No Way Home costars looked engaged in an enthralling chat.

Sources told the outlet that Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 24, showed up separately to the restaurant around 9 p.m., wearing masks, and removed the protective facial coverings as they sat together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Zendaya and Tom Holland | Credit: tmz

Tom Holland and Zendaya Zendaya and Tom Holland | Credit: tmz

The pair went public with their romance Friday, one day after sharing a steamy smooch inside a car, showed in photos obtained by Page Six.

Other snapshots taken showed the pair out and about together in Los Angeles, with Zendaya in a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Holland kept it casual in a white T-shirt over a blue flannel and a pair of drawstring pants.

Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, was also seen spending time with the pair that day.

Reps for both actors have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

zendaya, tom holland Tom Holland and Zendaya | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya and Spider-Man Costar Tom Holland Are Dating

A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Zendaya seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

Listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day for more on Zendaya and Tom Holland.