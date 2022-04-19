Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland dodged drizzle on their way from dinner on Easter eve

Zendaya and Tom Holland Step Out for Dinner Date on Rainy New York City Night

A little rain couldn't stop the parade for Zendaya and Tom Holland!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars, both 25, stepped out for a casual date night in New York City on Saturday, photographers snapping the pair on the street.

Dodging drizzles while leaving dinner at a restaurant, Zendaya wore glasses, a black leather jacket, black pants and boots. The Euphoria actress and executive producer slicked her hair back into a low ballerina bun.

Holland kept his outfit simple, pairing a red plaid jacket with light wash jeans and sneakers.

Two months before their Easter eve outing, the couple was spotted in Manhattan heading hand in hand to an Uncharted screening, before rooting for the New York Rangers at a hockey game the following day.

EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya and Tom Holland step out for a dinner date in New York City Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Zendaya and Holland were first romantically linked in 2017, and further fueled romance rumors when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch in pictures obtained by Page Six in July 2021.

They've kept their relationship mostly away from the public eye, though were all smiles and kept each other close at multiple events while promoting Spider-Man in December 2021.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

A month earlier, in November 2021, Holland alluded to the challenges of dating in the limelight in conversation with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he told the magazine.