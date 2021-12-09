Zendaya, Tom Holland Agree Timothée Chalamet Would Be 'Good' Spider-Man Villain Despite Being 'So Nice'

Timothée Chalamet previously revealed that he auditioned to play Peter Parker in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, though the role ultimately went to Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya can picture pal Timothée Chalamet as a Spider-Man nemesis.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors, both 25, and costar Jacob Batalon told the Associated Press which role they could see Chalamet, 25, playing in their superhero universe.

"I don't know. People want him to be [Harry] Osborn," said Zendaya, referencing the Green Goblin character who was previously played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan in other iterations. She added of her Dune costar Chalamet, "I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man. Or a foe of Spider-Man!"

Holland added, "I think it would be good to bring him in as a [friend] and then he kind of becomes bad, and then he can be a villain. He'd be a good villain."

"I think so too," said Zendaya, "which is funny 'cause he's so nice." Holland added, "Such a nice bloke, yeah."

Thinking of potential plot lines with Chalamet's theoretical Osborn, Holland said, "Maybe he comes for MJ [Zendaya's character and love interest for Holland's Peter Parker] and I'm like, 'Whoa, Harry! You better watch where you're movin' around my girl, bro!'"

"That's the origin story," joked Zendaya.

Chalamet told Time magazine in October that he was once advised not to take a superhero film role: "One of my heroes — I can't say who or he'd kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice: 'No hard drugs and no superhero movies.'"

The Beautiful Boy star revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards that he once auditioned to play Spider-Man in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — the role that ultimately went to Holland.

"I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic," Chalamet said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I called my agent Brian Swardstrom and I said, 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,' and he told me the story of Sean Young and how, in an attempt to become Catwoman, [she] had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume."

In October, Chalamet and Zendaya spoke about filming Dune together and building on-screen chemistry with each other. "She was like a breath of fresh air," he said. "She had a great energy."

They two said they hope to maintain their bond as they continue to navigate their way in Hollywood. "I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person," said Zendaya. "We've been able to have fun and become great friends."