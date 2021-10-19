Photos of Dune Costars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa Having a Blast Together
Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa are having a great time promoting Dune, the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert's novel
Stunning Costars
On Sept. 3, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet attended Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their new film Dune.
Peace and Love
Clearly, Chalamet, who plays the film's protagonist, Paul — yes the protagonist of this futuristic, sci-fi epic's name is actually Paul — had a great time!
Wheel-y Stylish
For the event, Zendaya — who plays Chani, a woman who Chalamet's character keeps seeing in his dreams —wore a custom leather Balmain gown with an eye-popping snake necklace, complete with Bulgari emeralds and diamonds.
Meanwhile, her costar wore an allover sequin black pants outfit by Haider Ackermann, plus jewelry by Cartier, black sunglasses and polished leather boots.
J'Adore Paris
On Sept. 6, the pair headed to Paris, and once again proved they're the most stylish young costars on the red carpet.
Potty Break
On Oct. 1, Chalamet laughed while snapping a photo of Momoa and Dune's assistant stunt coordinator Damien Bray in the bathroom.
Chalamet wrote on Instagram, "when DUNE's going crazy in Europe but you have to take a peepee."
Enter, Jason Momoa
On Oct. 17, Momoa — who plays Duncan Idaho in the film — shared photos of the cast in London, captioning the pics, "what a beautiful day with my DUNE ohana."
Gotta Hand It to Him
It's all fun and games for Chalamet! In one photo, the actor struck a pose with director Denis Villeneuve, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and Momoa.
We Want You
Looks like Chalamet and Momoa are ready to give a power point presentation! (Eh? Eh?)
Press Time
The cast was ready to rock 'n' roll when it came time to chat with the press in London.
Just the Two of Us
Momoa and Zendaya took time during a post-screening reception to take a silly photo together.
Dynamic Trio
The trio was all smiles while celebrating after a special screening abroad.
Acting Out for the Camera
And then they added in some wacky poses for good measure.
Turning a Look
On Oct. 18, the costars reunited at the London premiere of Dune, and once again reminded us who runs the red carpet.
Rockin' the Red Carpet
It really is all fun and games when it comes to these two.
Join the Party
Two is company, three's an absolute party! Chalamet and Zendaya were excited to see Momoa on the red carpet in London.
Three's Company
So excited that they hit this pose, which we're starting to think is their signature.
One More Time
This photo deserves to be seen from another angle.
Serious Business
Don't worry, they can all be serious when they need to be, too. Dune hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend.