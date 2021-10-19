Photos of Dune Costars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa Having a Blast Together

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa are having a great time promoting Dune, the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert's novel

By Andrea Wurzburger October 19, 2021 04:16 PM

1 of 18

Stunning Costars

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

On Sept. 3, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet attended Venice Film Festival for the premiere of their new film Dune.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Peace and Love

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Clearly, Chalamet, who plays the film's protagonist, Paul — yes the protagonist of this futuristic, sci-fi epic's name is actually Paul — had a great time! 

3 of 18

Wheel-y Stylish

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

For the event, Zendaya — who plays Chani, a woman who Chalamet's character keeps seeing in his dreams —wore a custom leather Balmain gown with an eye-popping snake necklace, complete with Bulgari emeralds and diamonds.

Meanwhile, her costar wore an allover sequin black pants outfit by Haider Ackermann, plus jewelry by Cartier, black sunglasses and polished leather boots.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

J'Adore Paris

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

On Sept. 6, the pair headed to Paris, and once again proved they're the most stylish young costars on the red carpet. 

Advertisement

5 of 18

Potty Break

Credit: Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

On Oct. 1, Chalamet laughed while snapping a photo of Momoa and Dune's assistant stunt coordinator Damien Bray in the bathroom. 

Chalamet wrote on Instagram, "when DUNE's going crazy in Europe but you have to take a peepee." 

6 of 18

Enter, Jason Momoa

Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

On Oct. 17, Momoa — who plays Duncan Idaho in the film — shared photos of the cast in London, captioning the pics, "what a beautiful day with my DUNE ohana."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Gotta Hand It to Him

Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

It's all fun and games for Chalamet! In one photo, the actor struck a pose with director Denis Villeneuve, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and Momoa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

We Want You

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Looks like Chalamet and Momoa are ready to give a power point presentation! (Eh? Eh?) 

Advertisement

9 of 18

Press Time

Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

The cast was ready to rock 'n' roll when it came time to chat with the press in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Just the Two of Us

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Momoa and Zendaya took time during a post-screening reception to take a silly photo together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Dynamic Trio

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The trio was all smiles while celebrating after a special screening abroad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Acting Out for the Camera

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

And then they added in some wacky poses for good measure. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

Turning a Look

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

On Oct. 18, the costars reunited at the London premiere of Dune, and once again reminded us who runs the red carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Rockin' the Red Carpet

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

It really is all fun and games when it comes to these two. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Join the Party

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Two is company, three's an absolute party! Chalamet and Zendaya were excited to see Momoa on the red carpet in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Three's Company

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

So excited that they hit this pose, which we're starting to think is their signature. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

One More Time

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

This photo deserves to be seen from another angle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

Serious Business

Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Don't worry, they can all be serious when they need to be, too. Dune hits theaters and HBO Max this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger