Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which has been No. 1 at the box office for the past two weekends

Zendaya Supports Tom Holland by Seeing His New Movie Uncharted in Theaters: 'Woop Woop'

Zendaya is Tom Holland's biggest fan!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star supported her boyfriend, also 25, by seeing his hit new movie Uncharted in theaters. She shared a brief video on her Instagram Story Monday night zooming in on her ticket stub. In the the upload she wrote, "Woop woop."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise, has been the No. 1 movie at the box office for the past two weekends. It also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle, who is a longtime friend of Zendaya.

"I grew up with Zendaya! We went to school together," Gabrielle told Glamour last month. "Tom was texting her while we were filming and then she texts me — it was like, 'Hey, he says you're doing super-awesome! Sending love!' " Gabrielle, 26, added that Holland is "very silly, very goofy, very funny."

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Holland, who plays Nathan Drake in Uncharted, revealed that Zendaya and his mother both seemed to agree that his Uncharted stunts were too extreme.

Zendaya Supports Tom Holland By Seeing Uncharted in Theaters Credit: Zendaya Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.' And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?' " he recalled.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands in Complementary Outfits En Route to Uncharted Screening

Wahlberg, 50, recently spoke to PEOPLE about working with Holland, who he said was "sweet and very focused."

"Playing opposite Tom was a lot of fun because he's like an annoying little brother and I never had a little brother, so it was nice," Wahlberg said. "I think the movie's that much better because of the chemistry between the two of us."